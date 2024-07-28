Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,303,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,397,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 579,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,556. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 311,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $7,937,394.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,002,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,973,786.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

