Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $442,000 in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

Shares of NCR Voyix stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. 1,287,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.