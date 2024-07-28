Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $956,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Timken were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,691,000 after buying an additional 347,794 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,995,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 500,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

