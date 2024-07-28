Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.21. 1,063,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

