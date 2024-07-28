Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.21 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $113.36. 5,381,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $113.68. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

