Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 1,850 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Stratasys worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 45,957 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 268,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $620.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on SSYS

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.