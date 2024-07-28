Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,655 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.26% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,963,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,590. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

