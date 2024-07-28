Gaimin Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Gaimin has a market cap of $12.39 million and $544,164.24 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00188268 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $554,188.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

