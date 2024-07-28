Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of TGAN stock remained flat at $5.10 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.57. Transphorm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Transphorm Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

