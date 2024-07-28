Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 57,789 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,789 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VSTO. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 722,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.79. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.