Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.88. 2,611,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.56. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 292.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

