Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.38% of Timken worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $85.26. 500,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.32. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

Read Our Latest Report on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.