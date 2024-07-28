Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 12,500 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Flushing Financial worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,209,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 290.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 85,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 81,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,701. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $484.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Flushing Financial had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Several research firms have commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

