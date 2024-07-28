Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,575 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,387,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,764,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.19. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

