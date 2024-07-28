Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,323,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 81,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.36. 224,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.43. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $244,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

