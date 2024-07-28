Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Badger Meter worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 254,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of BMI stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.29. The company had a trading volume of 115,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $172.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.06 and a 12-month high of $206.62.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

