Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Qiagen by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Qiagen by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,938. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

