Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 831,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 1,416,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays cut their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

