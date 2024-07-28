Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. 7,526,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $115.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.