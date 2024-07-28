Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.06. 4,668,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,154,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.98.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.52). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

