Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,932,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $153.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.