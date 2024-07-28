Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Portland General Electric worth $12,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of POR traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 76.63%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

