Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Shares in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.37% of Net Lease Office Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NLOP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. 398,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,510. Net Lease Office Properties has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

