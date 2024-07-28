Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 54,909 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 655,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,909 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Tredegar Price Performance

TG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,724. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The stock has a market cap of $206.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tredegar

Tredegar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.