Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Beer worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock traded up $20.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $290.91. The company had a trading volume of 358,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,596. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.50. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.21.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

