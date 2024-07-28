Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,774 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $4,068,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH traded up $9.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $554.61. The company had a trading volume of 544,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $526.32.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

