Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after acquiring an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29,660 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,473,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 213,763 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE DAR traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. 3,956,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

