Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth $9,000,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 126,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Shares of TIGO stock remained flat at $24.55 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Millicom International Cellular Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

