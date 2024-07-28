Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,066,000 after buying an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Bausch + Lomb by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 114,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BLCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 416,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,363. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLCO. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Bausch + Lomb Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

