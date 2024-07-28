Gabelli Funds LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,395 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,404,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 156,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,205,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,180. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

