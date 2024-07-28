Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.13 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of EchoStar worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised EchoStar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. The stock had a trading volume of 874,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.71. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 23.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile

(Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.