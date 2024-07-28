Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TKO Group by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,056,000 after purchasing an additional 812,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,998,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 487,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,303,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,069,000 after acquiring an additional 485,105 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TKO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.65. 545,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,262. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $113.30. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.63. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.