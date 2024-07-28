Gabelli Funds LLC Has $25.49 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of Tenet Healthcare worth $25,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 58,390 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

NYSE THC traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.63. 1,459,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,933. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day moving average is $110.95. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $51.04 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

