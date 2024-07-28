Gabelli Funds LLC Has $21.93 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Post by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Post by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Post by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

NYSE POST traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,574. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

