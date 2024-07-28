Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TOL traded up $6.80 on Friday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

