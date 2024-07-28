Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. 867,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,411. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.73. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

