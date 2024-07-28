Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Bally’s worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALY. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in Bally’s by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Stock Performance

NYSE:BALY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.98. 2,623,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

