Gabelli Funds LLC Has $11.15 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.79. 2,605,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,584. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.77 and a 12 month high of $328.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.12 and a 200 day moving average of $298.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

