Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.07% of FOX worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 862.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,049. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

