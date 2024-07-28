Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.16% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 50,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FBRT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.85. 223,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,290. The company has a quick ratio of 88.39, a current ratio of 88.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin BSP Realty Trust ( NYSE:FBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $53.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

