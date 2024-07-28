Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 160,197 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,733,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 96,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,020. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.13 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Tootsie Roll Industries Dividend Announcement

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

