Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.22% of Owens & Minor worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Snehashish Sarkar sold 9,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $172,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,003. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

