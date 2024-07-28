Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Rentals worth $30,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in United Rentals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $752.21. 939,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $664.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $662.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $651.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.