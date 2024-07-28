Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $11.54 on Friday, reaching $367.09. 342,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,696. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.20 and a 200-day moving average of $378.97.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

