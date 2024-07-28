Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $19.66 on Friday, reaching $856.20. 555,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,194. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $795.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $857.65.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,978 shares of company stock worth $54,692,570. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

