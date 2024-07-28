Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 147,000 BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $270,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSGU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,773. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

About BrightSpring Health Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

