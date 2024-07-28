Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 147,000 BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000.
Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter worth about $270,000.
BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance
Shares of BTSGU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.23. 865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,773. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54.
About BrightSpring Health Services
BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.
