Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,200 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.53% of Tejon Ranch worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 65.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,216 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE TRC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 69,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,430. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $516.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 643.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

