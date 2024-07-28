Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 11,090 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 177,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 422,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,028,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.91. 268,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $620.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

