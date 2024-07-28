Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 358,250 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,778,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,250 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $24,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 22,906,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

