Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 133,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 16,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. 35,657,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,301,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $174.36 billion, a PE ratio of -512.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

